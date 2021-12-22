Watch
Democrats appear to gain edge in California House districts

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, U.S. Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Central Valley district currently represented by Valadao was changed significantly in the redistricting process. California's citizens redistricting commission finalized new political maps on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
David Valadao
Posted at 10:11 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 01:11:55-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democrats appear to have come away with the advantage in a recasting of the state’s congressional districts, with boundaries that could strengthen their hold on the delegation and play into the fight for U.S. House control next year.

The revised lines were endorsed by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, which was tasked with drawing new districts to account for shifts in population.

That edge for Democrats could prove crucial in a year when they are defending a fragile eight-seat House majority in the 2022 elections.

Still, the new maps left a string of competitive seats and suggest Republicans might pull off surprises.

