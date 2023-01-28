Demonstrators rally in San Franciso after video of Tyre Nichol's violent arrest is released

(KERO) — Protesters are hitting the streets across the U.S following the release of video showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.

In San Francisco, people gathered for peaceful protests and a call to end police brutality.

One of those who attended, Tarissa Keeton, who is a San Franciso resident says it is heartbreaking as a woman of color to have police officers who murder in cold blood.

"It’s a very deep issue and we need change. I don’t know how to reach it but it is absolutely necessary," said Keeton.

The rally turned into a march as protesters walked through the streets calling for the officers in the Nichols case to be tried and convicted of murder.