Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Deputy, suspect killed in California desert shootout

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 10:35:02-04

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy died after being shot by a suspect who was later killed in a shootout with deputies in a desert community east of Los Angeles.

The incident began Monday afternoon when deputies tried to pull over a motorcycle without a license plate near Yucca Valley. The motorcyclist sped away and then ditched the bike and ran into open desert.

Officials say as deputies searched the area, the suspect opened fire on them. One deputy was shot and airlifted to a hospital, where he died. He was identified as as 43-year-old Sergeant Dominic Vaca.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Military Appreciation Month

Submit a Picture of a Current Service Member or Veteran