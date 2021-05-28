Watch
Despite San Jose shootings, Governor Gavin Newsom defends California's gun laws

"Laws tragically cannot prevent all shootings"
AP
This combo of images provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Top row, from left, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, Adrian Balleza, Alex Fritch, Jesus Hernandez III. Bottom row, from left, Lars Lane, Paul Megia, Timothy Romo, Michael Rudometkin and Taptejdeep Singh. (Valley Transportation Authority via AP)
Posted at 8:53 AM, May 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-28

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom commented on gun control laws stating opinions that California's strict gun laws don't work is simply not true.

Taking to Twitter Newsom said "in 1993 California had the third-highest rate of gun homicides in the country and the 16th highest rate of gun deaths overall. Since then California has become a national leader on gun safety. The most recent CDC data shows California has the seventh-lowest gun death rate in the nation."

Newsom went on to say that California's gun-related death rates are 40% below the national average and that gun homicides among 15-24-year-olds fell to the lowest rate since 1970.

Newsom added that unfortunately, "the laws tragically cannot prevent all shootings - but they have saved thousands and thousands of lives."

He also called for action on the federal level.

