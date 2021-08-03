Disney set to launch a new loyalty program called "Magic Key"

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — If you were a Disneyland pass holder you may be getting some exciting news soon. A new program called "Magic Key" will be announced Tuesday.

Exact details about the program are not yet being released but it's expected to be a new membership and loyalty plan for frequent visitors. Disneyland got rid of its annual pass holder program earlier this year while the park was still closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Disney, the company said "we are currently developing new membership offerings that will utilize consumer insights to deliver choice, flexibility, and value for our biggest fans."

The company is expected to release more information sometime after 1 p.m. on the Disney parks blog.