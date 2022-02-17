Watch
Disneyland eases some indoor mask requirements

Posted at 8:57 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 11:58:09-05

(KERO) — Starting Feb. 17th, Disneyland is easing some of its indoor mask requirements. Fully COVID-19 vaccinated guests won't be required to wear masks indoors except for certain settings.

Face masks will still be required for everyone ages 2 and older who are unvaccinated for all indoor settings.

According to Disneyland, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Masks should also fully cover the mouth and nose and be made with at least two layers of breathable material.

Masks will still be required for everyone in certain indoor settings including shuttles and first aid stations and are optional in outdoor areas.

