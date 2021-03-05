Disneyland extends A Touch of Disney experience

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disney fans, the time has come, tickets are now on sale for the new "Touch of Disney" experience at Disney California adventure.

Unsurprisingly, demand was high, with some waiting online for hours to get tickets.

Disney officials have since responded by having ticket sales extended by an additional two weeks due to the popularity of the experience.

Touch of Disney will start on March 18 and now run until at least April 19 with additional dates to be added on a rolling basis.

The event will run five days a week from Thursday through Monday from noon to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $75 and they include admission, parking, and a $25 dining card.