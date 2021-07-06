Disneyland offering a special deal for California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — Now that the theme parks are reopening, California residents can get a jump on celebrating thanks to a new ticket offer from Disneyland.

The limited-time offer allows state residents to purchase tickets for as low as $83 per person per day. The three-day, one-park per day tickets start at $249. A park hopper option is available for an additional $55.

The tickets are available for purchase starting Tuesday and are good through September 30th subject to park reservation availability.

The offer is valid only for California residents. Proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

The tickets can be purchased at Disneyland.com, through a travel agent, or by calling call (866) 572-7321.