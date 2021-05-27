Watch
Disneyland to allow out-of-state visitors starting June 15th

Tickets are selling out fast
Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - Two visitors enter Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., on March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Posted at 9:55 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 12:55:53-04

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KERO) — If you haven't been to Disneyland yet you should probably buy your tickets soon. In the next few weeks, Disneyland could get a lot more crowded.

The park is expected to reopen to those who live outside of California on June 15th. Out-of-state visitors can already begin to book their reservations. However, tickets are selling out fast.

California leaders are asking people to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test before going to theme parks.

All Disneyland guests are required to wear a mask while visiting.

