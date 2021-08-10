Dixie Fire in NorCal grows by 20,000 acres

(KERO) — Some good news this morning out of northern California where crews work to get a hold of the Dixie Fire.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says the four people who were still missing Monday have been found.

It's a small win as the Dixie Fire grew another 20,000 acres and is now covering 482,000 acres in Plumas, Butte, Lassen, and Tehama counties.

So far the blaze has destroyed more than 870 homes and buildings and is threatening another 16,000.

Evacuation orders are in effect as the fire is just 22% contained.

And residents from the town of Paradise have been heading over to help victims of the Dixie Fire.

In 2018 the Camp Fire ravaged the town of Paradise.

85 people lost their lives and 18,000 homes and buildings were destroyed.

It's still the deadliest fire in California's history.

Survivors have been at a resource center in Butte County bringing in tents, pillows, blankets, and even serving as counselors.

"We got a lot of help in the camp fire in 2018 so all we can do it pay it forward and help others that are in need," said Stephen Murray, a Camp Fire survivor.

"A lot of folks don't know if they're going back to a home yet and not knowing is the hardest part to get through.

"A lot of people that are coming here for from the Camp Fire and they're donating and helping, volunteering their time as well so I learned that it takes a team and a community to get through this and I'm glad that i have that support."

Since experiencing the camp fire first hand, Murray said he's taken it upon himself to help provide fire victims with as much help as possible.