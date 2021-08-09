Dixie Fire shows no signs of slowing

(KERO) — The Dixie Fire burning in Northern California is showing no signs of slowing down as it has erupted in size since late last week.

The fire now covering nearly 490,000 acres is currently only 21% contained.

The blaze stretches over Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties.

Multiple evacuation orders are in place as nearly 14,000 homes and buildings are being threatened. So far 400 have been destroyed.

"It's scary when you sit there and see all the smoke coming over the mountain and wonder," said Ann O'Malley, who was evacuated from Westwood. "Where's it at because you can't see it. But you can see the smoke."

"Left behind a lot of stuff. Fires ravaged through everything," said Jason Gray-Powers, who was evacuated from Greenville.

After posting a list of people who were unaccounted for the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said 27 people have been found. However there are still four people missing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Greenville over the weekend touring one of the hardest hit areas from the Dixie Fire.

Greenville's downtown was destroyed by fire last week.

The governor met with first responders, including fire personnel, as he saw the devastation first hand.

"At the end of the day we have to acknowledge this, the dries are getting a lot drier and the heat and hot weather is a lot hotter than it's ever been," said Newsom.

"The extreme weather conditions, extreme droughts are leading to extreme conditions and wildfire challenges, the likes of which we've never seen in our history.

"And as a consequence we need to acknowledge, just straight up these are climate induced wildfires.

"And we have to acknowledge we have the capacity in this country, not just the state, to solve this."

The cause of the Dixie Fire is still under investigation but PG&E has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered PG&E to give details about the equipment and vegetation where the fire started by Aug. 16.

Here's where the Dixie Fire ranks historically in California.

At 489,000 acres it is the second largest fire in state history, trailing the August Complex, which covered more than one million acres after breaking out last year.

The August Complex however was a combination of a handful of fires.

The Dixie Fire, on the other hand, is the single largest fire ever in California.