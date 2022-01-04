DNA helps identify woman found in shallow grave in 1994

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say a woman found dead and partially buried in the Southern California desert nearly three decades ago has been identified after her DNA was matched with one of her surviving children.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office says the remains belonged to 57-year-old Patricia Cavallaro of Bellflower.

Investigators with the county’s Regional Cold Case Homicide Team now hope to solve her murder.

Senior Investigator Mike Thompson tells the Desert Sun that the lack of evidence near where the woman was found indicated she had likely been killed elsewhere and buried in the desert.