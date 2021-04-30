Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Dodger Stadium vaccine site to shut down by end of May

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, motorists line up at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Friday, April 30, 2021, that the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will close by the end of May. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 14:44:14-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will close by the end of May.

The mayor says in a statement Friday that winding down operations at the stadium marks the transition of the city’s vaccination efforts to appointment-free options as well as putting more doses into walk-up centers and mobile clinics.

The Dodger Stadium site became one of the nation’s most prominent sites for coronavirus response, first for testing and then vaccinations.

More than 1 million people were tested at the stadium and the number of vaccine doses administered there has topped 420,000.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness