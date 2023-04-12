Dog hospitalized after ingesting THC and cocaine while on walk

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — A dog is recovering after it accidentally ingested drugs at a park in Studio City.

Nova's owner Andrew Epstein said he takes the dog to Woodbridge Park for a walk almost every day.

Last week, Nova ate something and immediately started to get sick. A toxicology report said Nova ingested both THC and cocaine, forcing her to spend the night at an animal hospital.

"She was out of it," said Epstein. "Her eyes were dark, she wasn't moving around and she just wasn't who she was. The doctor said, 'Yes, there's THC in her blood,' and we were stunned. I mean, just absolutely speechless and just absolutely shocked."

A similar incident happened last year when another dog named Chance got sick after somehow ingesting Oxycodone in Santa Monica. Doctors were able to save his life but the drug left the dog blind.

The park near North Hollywood is a short distance from a homeless camp under the 101 Freeway. Epstein said the camp has grown bigger over the years.

"They've cleaned up this area maybe two times, maybe three times. Within 24 hours, it's back and bigger," said Epstein.

The park has a playground and it's located near a school. Eyewitness News spoke with several people at the park who said they bring children there and were stunned to hear Nova's story.

"It's horrible. You think you're coming to a park, bringing your family, going back to nature and having a wonderful time and instead, you find that you're putting them at risk," said Gordon Grannis.

Meanwhile, the office of Los Angeles Councilman Paul Krekorian - whose district includes the communities of North Hollywood, Studio City, Sun Valley and more - issued a statement that read in part, "We have cleared this location repeatedly, but people keep trying to camp at this underpass. At present, LAPD's North Hollywood Division is understaffed and daily enforcement is not possible. The site is scheduled for Care+ cleanup this Friday."

Epstein hopes Nova's story can serve as a warning to other pet owners to be careful as they walk around and make sure their pets do not ingest something dangerous.