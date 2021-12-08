Watch
Dozens of bullets fired at SUV in attack that killed boy, 12

Dec 08, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles police chief says dozens of bullets into an SUV in an assault that killed a 12-year-old boy and wounded two other people near a school.

Chief Michel Moore says at least two gunmen were involved in the shooting Monday afternoon near Wilmington Park Elementary School.

No suspects have been identified and there's no word on a motive but the chief says the number of bullets shows the attack was purposeful.

The shooting killed 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado and wounded his stepmother. A stray bullet wounded a 9-year-old girl on a nearby school playground.

