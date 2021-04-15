Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Dozens of illegal gaming parlors raided in San Diego

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News File
Arrest generic
Posted at 10:46 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 13:46:24-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities in California say they've raided dozens of illegal gambling dens in San Diego, capping an investigation that's led to nearly 50 people facing gambling, gun and drug charges.

The U.S. attorney's office says more than 450 officers, led by an FBI task force, fanned out in East San Diego Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the gambling dens operated out of apartments, outbuildings and small businesses and patrons bought or were given methamphetamine to keep them gambling.

Authorities say more than a dozen

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Christmas Parade

Kern's Kindness