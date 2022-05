DALY CITY, Calif. (KERO) — Officers with the California Highway Patrol saved a man hundreds of feet in the air near Daly City. They released a dramatic video of that aerial rescue.

A fisherman spotted a man stuck halfway down a 500-foot cliff and called the police.

A paramedic on a CHP helicopter was hoisted down to attach a tether to the man in jeopardy.

Once the harness was secure, both the man and the paramedic were taken to a nearby landing zone.