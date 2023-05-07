Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in San Diego

SAN DEIGO, Calif. (KERO) — In San Diego, one person died and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night.

When authorities arrived at Montgomery-Waller Community Park they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police the first victim, a 20-year-old man, had died at the scene.

The second victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He's expected to survive.

The third victim was also taken to the hospital evaluated and released after it was determined that he wasn't injured.