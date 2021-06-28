Driver in road rage shooting that killed 6-year-old released on bail

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The woman charged with being an accomplice in the Orange County freeway shooting that killed a six-year-old boy has been released from jail after posting bail. The bail for 23-year-old Wynne Lee was lowered on Friday from $500,000 to $100,000.

The court is requiring Lee to surrender her passport, is barred from leaving the state without permission as well as banned from driving and having any contact with the co-defendant Marcus Anthony Eriz or the family of victim Aiden Leos.

Eriz remains in jail without bail. He is alleged to have fired the fatal shot from lee's vehicle while she was driving that day on the 55 freeway.

Both have pleaded not guilty.