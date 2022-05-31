Watch
Driver killed when speeding car crashes into yard near LA

File Image of Ambulance
23ABC News
Posted at 4:41 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 19:41:55-04

LA VERNE, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a speeding car was killed Tuesday when the vehicle slammed through a wall and crashed in the backyard of a Southern California home, officials said.

The car jumped a curb and went through the wall that borders the property in suburban La Verne, east of Los Angeles, shortly after 9 a.m., KABC-TV reported.

Overhead video aired by the news station showed firefighters assessing the mangled wreckage of the vehicle.

The driver, the car's only occupant, was not immediately identified. Officials said speed was likely a factor in the crash.

Nobody at the home was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
