Driver must stand trial for deadly Tesla crash in California

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A judge says a driver who used a Tesla on autopilot must stand trial for a crash near Los Angeles that killed two people.

The judge ruled Thursday that there's enough evidence to try 27-year-old Kevin Riad for manslaughter.

He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Riad's Tesla Model S hit another car at 74 mph after blowing through a red light at the end of a freeway in Gardena in 2019.

It's believed to be the first felony prosecution in the U.S. against a driver using a partially automated driving system.

Tesla says drivers must always be attentive and ready to intervene when the system is activated.