Driver must stand trial for deadly Tesla crash in California

Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - A Tesla Model S is plugged in at a vehicle Supercharging station in Seabrook, N.H., Aug. 24, 2018. The driver of a Tesla operating on autopilot must stand trial for a crash that killed two people in a Los Angeles suburb, a judge ruled Thursday, May 19, 2022. There is enough evidence to try Kevin George Aziz Riad, 27, on two counts of vehicular manslaughter in a 2019 crash, a Los Angeles County judge said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Posted at 8:33 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:33:44-04

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A judge says a driver who used a Tesla on autopilot must stand trial for a crash near Los Angeles that killed two people.

The judge ruled Thursday that there's enough evidence to try 27-year-old Kevin Riad for manslaughter.

He's pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors say Riad's Tesla Model S hit another car at 74 mph after blowing through a red light at the end of a freeway in Gardena in 2019.

It's believed to be the first felony prosecution in the U.S. against a driver using a partially automated driving system.

Tesla says drivers must always be attentive and ready to intervene when the system is activated.

