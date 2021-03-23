Menu

Driver pleads not guilty in killing of 3 homeless people

Posted at 4:11 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 19:11:08-04

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 71-year-old driver accused of plowing into and killing three homeless people camping on a downtown San Diego sidewalk has pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says Craig Voss also entered a plea Tuesday to driving under the influence of drugs, causing injury.

Police say Voss was driving in a tunnel on March 15 when his Volvo station wagon jumped the curb and hit people on the sidewalk, including some camped in tents.

Three men died and seven other people were hurt. Police say Voss stopped after the crash and tried to help the victims.

