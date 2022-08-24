Drought: Los Angeles celebrities among the worst water abusers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are cracking down on some A-list celebrities in the Los Angeles area who have not been doing their part to conserve water. It comes as the state continues to experience severe drought conditions.

Celebrities living in multimillion-dollar mansions in Calabasas including Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, and Sylvester Stallone have all been accused of using too much water.

Officials say anyone who exceeds 150 percent of their water budget for at least two months pays a penalty but the penalties reportedly don’t work for those who have plenty of cash to spare.

"There's really no other way to get past a clientele that has the means to pay for enormous water bills. Penalties assessed to their water bills don't have an impact. What does have an impact is creating an aggravation," said Mike McNutt, the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District.

So, officials are now working to have flow restriction devices installed. They remove the functionality of irrigation systems leading to frustratingly slow-dripping showers ultimately forcing people to conserve water.

Officials say there’s no other way to get past users who have the means to pay those enormous water bills and fines.

The water district says the celebrities on the list are already cooperating. Officials hope they use their platforms to help further reduce water usage.

About 70 percent of all residential water usage is outdoors which is why they're advising people to remove their lawns and install drought-tolerant landscaping.