Drought-stricken California imposes new round of water cuts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's urban water users and farmers who rely on supplies from state reservoirs will get less than planned this year.
State water officials said Friday they'll only give 5% of requested water supplies to contractors of the State Water Project, which provides water for 27 million people and a swath of farmland.
That's in addition to water for critical needs like bathing and drinking.
The low allocation means people will be urged to conserve water by using less outside on landscaping and other activities.
The announcement comes as California braces for another dry, drought-stricken year.
A wet winter didn’t materialize.
The Kern County Water Agency released the following statement in regards to the decision:
BAKERSFIELD – The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) announced today that water agencies allocation of State Water Project (SWP) water supplies was reduced from 15 percent to 5 percent due to record dry conditions and low storage levels. The SWP provides water to more than 25 million residents and more than 750,000 acres of agricultural land throughout California.
The Kern County Water Agency (Agency) contracts with DWR for approximately one million acre-feet of SWP water and despite receiving only a five percent allocation of SWP water supplies, the Agency and its participant local water districts are still contractually obligated to make a full operations and maintenance payment.
To offset shortages in dry years, Kern County farmers and others have relied on groundwater to make up for low SWP and Central Valley Project allocations. “A reduction in the allocation is catastrophic and woefully inadequate for Kern County residents, farms and businesses, and it provides little hope for replenishment of groundwater banking reserves that have been tapped to provide agricultural and urban water during previous dry years,” said Kern County Water Agency (Agency) Board of Directors President Ted Page.
“We urge the continued effort of Governor Newsom and state and federal officials to become directly involved in this dire situation,” said Page. “Coordinated efforts are critical to maximize and optimize California’s very limited water resources this year, and to solve the long-term water crisis facing the state. With California’s expected significant budget surplus, we ask the State to consider financial relief during this extremely challenging time.”
Agency staff is working with local water districts to find ways to minimize the impacts of a third dry year, but those possibilities are stretched thin. Stewardship and conservation are always important, especially when water supplies are critically low. Agricultural water-use efficiency has been a high priority for many years. However, conservation alone cannot solve California's long-term water supply issues. The current crisis underscores the importance of addressing California's chronic water supply reliability issues through new water supply infrastructure, including conveyance and storage.