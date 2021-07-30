Drought, wildfires continue to take a toll on the Western United States

(KERO) — Drought conditions and wildfires continue to take their toll throughout the Western United States. This comes as officials ask the federal government for more resources.

At least 82 fires are currently burning across 13 states burning nearly 1.7 million acres. According to CAL FIRE 10 of those fires are within the state right now. Currently, the Tamarack Fire is burning near the border of Nevada and has scorched over 68,000 acres and is 65 percent contained.

The largest fire in the country right now is the Bootleg Fire on the border of California and Oregon. That fire has burned more than 400,000 acres and is over 50 percent contained. Some governors say that the increasingly bad wildfire seasons is due to climate change.

"In the state of California, year to date, we’re closer to four times the acres burned year to date this year compared to the pace that was set last year,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Added Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak: "every year its gets more and more intense. It just shows you the effect that global warming is having on our environment."

Newsom recently declared a handful of states of emergency for some Northern California counties as they fight the Dixie and Tamarack fires. The proclamations gave the counties more access to statewide resources.