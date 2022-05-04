Watch
Ducks shot to death at Southern California park

Posted at 8:29 PM, May 03, 2022
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating after several ducks were shot to death at a Southern California park.

Four ducks were found dead two weeks ago at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa.

Since then, at least three more ducks were killed and a goose was wounded and later euthanized.

About eight waterfowl have been killed so far, officials say.

The Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center is currently treating a duck from the park that was shot with pellets.

Park rangers and police are stepping up patrols at the park.

