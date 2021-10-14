Robert Durst to be sentenced Thursday for murder of best friend

The sentencing of New York real estate heir Robert Durst will be brief compared with his murder trial that stretched over the better part of two years.

Durst faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole Thursday for the first-degree murder of his best friend, Susan Berman.

Last month, Durst, 78, was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court of shooting Berman point-blank in her Los Angeles home just before Christmas 2000.

Prosecutors claimed during the trial that Durst silenced Berman because she provided a phony alibi for him after his wife vanished in New York in 1982.

Durst has denied killing Berman and even took the stand in his own defense during the trial to do so.

Durst's ex-wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst disappeared in 1982, and her family has filed a wrongful death suit against Durst. The district attorney in Westchester County, New York, recently reopened the case into her disappearance as a murder investigation, The Guardian reports.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the McCormack family requested the judge's permission to speak at Thursday's sentencing. The Associated Press reports that the judge denied the family's request. Attorney Robert Adams told the AP that the family was "outraged."

The defense is currently seeking a new trial in part because the judge postponed the case for 14 months during the pandemic.

Durst's case received international attention in 2015 after HBO docuseries "The Jinx" profiled his life and the violent and questionable deaths of many of his loved ones, including Berman.

The day before the finale of the series aired, Durst was arrested in connection with Berman's murder.