Durst testifies about happy life before wife's disappearance

Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, answers questions from defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, left, while testifying in his murder trial at the Inglewood Courthouse on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst is charged with the 2000 murder of Susan Berman inside her Benedict Canyon home. He testified Monday that he did not kill his best friend Berman.
Posted at 12:45 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 15:45:16-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Real estate heir Robert Durst took the stand again at his Los Angeles murder trial to reflect on happy moments in his life in New York with two women prosecutors allege he would later kill.

Durst said Wednesday that he, his wife, Kathie Durst, and his best friend Susan Berman got along famously when they lived in New York in the 1970s. But he described his marriage beginning to go sour.

Kathie Durst disappeared in 1982 and was later declared dead. Prosecutors allege that Durst killed Berman 18 years later because she was about to tell authorities what she knew about his wife's disappearance.

