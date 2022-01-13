Watch
Earthquake shakes Southern California Wednesday evening

The 3.9 magnitude quake hit about 7:15 p.m.
USGS
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 12:21:30-05

ALPINE VILLAGE, Calif. (KERO) — An earthquake shook the California-Mexico border Wednesday evening.

According to the United States United States Geological Survey, the 3.9 magnitude quake hit about 7:15 p.m. in the Palm Desert area, about 9 miles south of Alpine Village, California. It was felt as far south as San Diego and Chula Vista, as well as to the east in El Centro.

The USGS shows that over 2,400 reportedly felt the earthquake that struck at a depth of about 8 miles.

At this time there are no reports of any damage as the epicenter was in a mostly remote location.

