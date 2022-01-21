Watch
Elk Grove police officer dies after being struck by wrong-way driver

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A police officer riding a motorcycle was killed after being struck by a man, driving the blue car, center, the wrong way on southbound Highway 99 in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The officer, a six-year veteran of the Elk Grove Police Department, was riding on Highway 99 when he was hit around 5:15 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he died, said Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 15:40:02-05

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A police officer riding a motorcycle to work was killed Friday after being struck by a man driving the wrong way on a Sacramento highway.

Elk Grove Police Chief Timothy Albright says the officer was a six-year veteran of the department. He was hit around 5:15 a.m. and was taken to a hospital where he died.

The California Highway Patrol says the wrong-way driver is cooperating with the investigation. It’s unclear whether alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

Hwy. 99 was closed for several hours.

