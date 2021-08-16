Watch
Emaciated bear cub may have lost mom to California wildfire

Eugene Garcia/AP
An orphaned bear cub struggles to survive as it walks alone along a mountain road impacted by the Dixie Fire in Plumas County, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Thousands of Northern California homes remain threatened by the nation's largest wildfire and officials warn the danger of new blazes erupting across the West is high because of unstable weather.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 16, 2021
QUINCY, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are keeping an eye on a lone, emaciated bear cub that may have lost its mother to the country’s largest wildfire burning in Northern California.

The pointy-eared cub has been seen rambling solo along a mountain road burned by the Dixie Fire near Taylorsville.

A firefighter said they’ve been monitoring the cub for several days, to determine if it is an orphan.

A wildlife rescue team was waiting to extract the emaciated cub from the burn-scarred area.

The cub has been seen peering through brush and leaping through plants covered in fire retardant chemicals.

