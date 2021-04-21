Watch
Embattled San Francisco school board agrees to act dignified

Haven Daley/AP
Abraham Lincoln High School is seen in San Francisco, on Jan. 27, 2021. The embattled San Francisco school board is poised to reverse a decision to rename 44 schools in an effort to avoid costly litigation and tone down national criticism. In a Tuesday, April 6, 2021, meeting, the board will vote on a resolution to rescind a controversial January decision to rename schools and revisit the matter after all students have returned full-time to in-person learning. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
San Francisco School Names
Posted at 2:00 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 17:00:41-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The scandal-plagued San Francisco school board has agreed to new contract terms with the district’s superintendent that require members to focus on reopening schools and act in a dignified and professional manner.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the agreement Tuesday was added to a deal Superintendent Vince Matthews made with the Board of Education to remain on the job for another year after he announced his retirement in March.

It follows board controversies including a ridiculed plan to rename 44 schools it said honored figures linked to racism and numerous lawsuits while children still weren't back in classrooms.

