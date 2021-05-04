Watch
Endangered condor egg hatches in Northern California's wild

AP
In this image provided by the National Park Service a California condor nestling is seen on the Pinnacles National Park web cam on April 19, 2021. A California condor egg has hatched in Northern California's wild, the newest member of Pinnacles National Parks condor recovery program. The egg hatched April 12, 2021 after two months of round-the-clock incubation by both parents who protected their fragile egg from the elements and potential predators, park rangers said in a social media post. (National Park Service via AP)
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 04, 2021
PAICINES, Calif. (AP) — A California condor egg has hatched in Northern California’s wild, the newest member of Pinnacles National Park’s recovery program for the endangered species.

The egg hatched April 12 after two months of round-the-clock incubation by both parents who protected their fragile egg from the elements and potential predators.

Videos shared by the National Park Service this week show one parent feeding the fluffy chick while the other stands guard by the entrance to their refuge.

Since 2003, park rangers and wildlife biologists with the Ventana Wildlife Society have managed a release site at the park for captive-bred California condors.

