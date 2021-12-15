Watch
Engineer: Navy warship fire might be electrical, not arson

Gregory Bull/AP
Navy Seaman Ryan Sawyer Mays arrives for a hearing at Naval Base San Diego, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in San Diego. The Navy is set to hold a hearing to review whether there is enough evidence to order a court martial for a San Diego-based sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard in the summer of 2020.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — An electrical engineer who examined the USS Bonhomme Richard after it was destroyed by fire last year testified it might have started with an electrical malfunction.

The testimony by Andrew Thoresen on Wednesday contradicts findings by the government's investigation that determined arson caused the blaze. Thoresen was a defense witness at a hearing to determine if the suspect, junior sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays, will have a military trial. Mays has denied igniting the blaze.

The fire injured dozens of people and the ship was scuttled.

