Santa Rose Rancheria, Lemoore, Calif. - The Taki Yokut Tribe is opening an entertainment center in Lemoore, California.

The Coyote Entertainment Center, which will be located next to the Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, will feature eight theaters, bowling, multiple dining options, and an arcade. According to the press release, the entertainment center will provide entertainment for all-ages.

The 90,000 square foot space will be open to the public later this month.