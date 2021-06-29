Watch
Escaped Nevada inmate is caught in California; 2nd sought

Posted at 12:19 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 15:19:49-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say one of two inmates who escaped from a Nevada jail has been arrested in California. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office in Nevada says 27-year-old Matthew Marizza and 28-year-old Cody Avernathy escaped Saturday.

The Sacramento Bee reports that deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marizza on Sunday after a high-speed pursuit. Abernathy remains at large, and Carson City deputies arrived Tuesday in California to help in the search.

The men escaped during an inmate work program, using a vehicle that was traced to a former inmate who had been released on bail from the jail hours before.

