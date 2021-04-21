Escondido police: Man armed with metal pole shot, killed by officer

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Escondido that left a man dead Wednesday morning.

Escondido police said officers were called to the area of Broadway and 2nd Avenue just after 7 a.m. in response to reports of a man hitting cars with what was described as a metal pole.

Responding officers got to the scene, and one officer made contact with the man while he was “armed with a large metal object," police said.

According to police: “During the contact, one officer shot at the man striking him. The events leading up to the officer involved shooting and the actions of the man are currently under investigation. Officers rendered first aid until Escondido Fire Paramedics arrived on scene.”

Police confirmed the man was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police said more information on the incident would be released as it becomes available.