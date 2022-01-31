Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Esteban Torres, congressman who pushed Latino rights, dies

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Former Congressman Esteban Torres, Chair of the Latino Media Council, at podium, expresses the improved but still very incremental performance by the four television networks in diversifying their workforce and increasing minority vendor contracts during a news conference at the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA ) offices in Los Angeles on Nov. 18, 2004. Esteban Torres, an eight-term congressman from Southern California who fought for social and economic change to help empower Latinos, has died at 91 on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. At right, Alex Nogales President and CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC).
Esteban Torres, Alex Nogales
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 17:37:54-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Esteban Torres, who emerged from the Chicano civil rights movement in California and went on to serve eight terms in Congress pushing for social and economic change to help empower Latinos, has died. He was 91.

Torres died Jan. 25 of natural causes, according to a family statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times. A labor organizer and anti-poverty activist in East Los Angeles, Esteban became a union leader and then served in President Jimmy Carter’s administration before running for office.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla called Torres "a pathbreaking public servant and a lifelong fighter for the common good.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
News Literacy Project

News Literacy Project: Join the Movement