Evacuation warnings to be sent out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department's Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria Riverbed area on Friday and Saturday.

The helicopter will provide evacuation warnings to those occupying the riverbeds, as there is another storm system anticipated to land in the area this weekend. The Lompoc Police Department requests that the public stay out of the riverbeds.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff public information officer, Raquel Zick, says as rain is expected for the next few days, the riverbed water levels are expected to rise. It is unsafe to be in the riverbed area. Stay out of the river.

There is temporary shelter available for those living in these impacted areas that are subjected to flooding this weekend. Here is a list of shelters available:



Bridge House, 2025 Sweeney Rd

Freedom warming centers:

Peace Lutheran at 1000 W. Ocean Ave. (open Friday at noon and Saturday, Jan. 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 a.m.)

Trinity Church of the Nazarene at 500 E North Ave. (open Saturday, Jan. 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Events Misson Valley at 138 N. B St. (open Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 a.m.)

There are plans also to release water from the Cachuma Lake spillway into the Santa Ynez River on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

For more information visit, ReadySBC.