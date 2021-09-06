Watch
Evacuations lifted for thousands in Tahoe as wildfire slows

Jae C. Hong/AP
In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, file photo, a shopping mall is empty after a mandatory evacuation was ordered due to the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Posted at 1:24 PM, Sep 06, 2021
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — People who fled South Lake Tahoe under threat of a wildfire have been trickling back home, but many shops remained dark Monday and the resort town's normally bustling streets remained quiet.

Evacuation orders were downgraded Sunday to warnings for the resort town on the California-Nevada border. Some 22,000 people were forced to flee last week as the Caldor Fire approached.

Authorities say easing winds reduced the fire's spread in recent days but warned that Tahoe residents aren't out of the woods yet. Authorities say people with health problems should stay away because of the smoky air.

