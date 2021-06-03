Watch
Even vaccinated California workers may have to keep masks on

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - In this May 14, 2021, file photo, a worker wears a mask while prepares desserts at the Universal City Walk, in Universal City, Calif. California workplace regulators are considering Thursday, June 3, 2021, whether to end mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, frustrating business groups by eying a higher standard than the state plans to soon adopt for social settings. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 1:27 PM, Jun 03, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California workplace regulators are considering ending mask rules if every employee in a room has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But the rules under consideration Thursday frustrate business groups because they set a higher standard than the state plans to adopt soon for social settings.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can skip face coverings and distancing in virtually all situations.

California is set to follow that recommendation starting June 15. But the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board’s staff says conditions are different among workers and that they should wear masks unless everyone else in their workspace is vaccinated.

