Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office via AP, File
FILE - This June 7, 2020, file booking photo from the Santa Cruz County, Calif., Sheriff's Office shows Steven Carrillo.
Posted at 2:15 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 17:15:59-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former U.S. Air Force sergeant with alleged ties to the “boogaloo” movement has pled guilty to the 2020 fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Steven Carrillo pled guilty Friday to a federal murder charge in the killing of David Patrick Underwood, a federal security guard. Underwood was shot May 29, 2020, while standing outside an Oakland federal building amid large protests against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors say Carrillo had ties to the “boogaloo” movement. It’s a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists.

