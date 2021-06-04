Watch
Ex-House member who resigned amid scandal hit with $220K fee

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo, then- Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. The former California congresswoman has been ordered to pay about $220,000 in attorneys' fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Katie Hill
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 18:04:00-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former California congresswoman Katie Hill has been ordered to pay about $220,000 in attorneys’ fees to a British tabloid and two conservative journalists she had sued after the publication of intimate photos without her consent.

The Democrat who briefly represented a district north of Los Angeles accused them in a revenge-porn lawsuit thrown out earlier this year of violating the law by publishing the pictures.

Hill resigned in 2019 after the publication of the photos and amid a House ethics probe into allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a congressional staffer, which she denied.

Hill plans to appeal the rulings that dismissed her lawsuit.

