Watch
NewsCovering California

Actions

Ex-LA deputy charged with manslaughter for 2019 shooting

Gavel (FILE)
Copyright Getty Images
Joe Raedle
Gavel (FILE)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 13:57:31-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting an unarmed driver three years ago.

The district attorney's office says 37-year-old Andrew Lyons also was charged Thursday with assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Authorities say Lyons and his partner fired dozens of rounds at a car containing 24-year-old Ryan Twyman in 2019.

Twyman was being sought for illegal gun possession, and the deputies spotted his parked car.

They opened fire when the car backed up and struck a deputy. But prosecutors say Lyons retrieved his service assault rifle and kept firing after the car stopped.

The Sheriff's Department fired him last fall.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!