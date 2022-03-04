Ex-LA deputy charged with manslaughter for 2019 shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for shooting an unarmed driver three years ago.

The district attorney's office says 37-year-old Andrew Lyons also was charged Thursday with assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Authorities say Lyons and his partner fired dozens of rounds at a car containing 24-year-old Ryan Twyman in 2019.

Twyman was being sought for illegal gun possession, and the deputies spotted his parked car.

They opened fire when the car backed up and struck a deputy. But prosecutors say Lyons retrieved his service assault rifle and kept firing after the car stopped.

The Sheriff's Department fired him last fall.