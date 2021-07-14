Watch
Ex-state assemblyman sentenced for stealing campaign funds

RICH PEDRONCELLI/AP
FILE - In this May 26, 2005, file photo, Assembly members Joe Canciamilla, D-Pittsburg, right, and Keith Richman, R-Chatsworth, left, confer during a debate at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Contra Costa county prosecutors announced Tuesday, July 13, 2021, that Canciamilla has been sentenced to a year in jail after he pleaded guilty to nine counts of grand theft and perjury for using more than a quarter-million dollars of campaign funds on personal expenses during this time as elections chief for Contra Costa County and lying about it. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 14, 2021
MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A former state assemblyman has been sentenced to a year in jail for using more than a quarter-million dollars of campaign funds on personal expenses and lying about it while he was elections chief for Contra Costa County.

County prosecutors announced Tuesday that 66-year-old Joe Canciamilla pleaded guilty to nine counts of grand theft and perjury. He was charged with stealing $261,800 in campaign funds to pay for a vacation to Asia, restaurant meals, a personal loan and other expenditures.

Canciamilla resigned as Contra Costa elections chief in October 2019. Before that, he had served three terms in the state Assembly.

