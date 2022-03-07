Watch
Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez denied bail in shooting

UFC Champion-Arrested Mixed Martial Arts
Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, second from left, with his attorney Alexandra Kazarian, makes an initial court appearance at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. Velasquez was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said.
Posted at 1:51 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 16:51:08-05

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A judge had denied bail to former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who was charged with attempted murder after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.

Velasquez was arrested last week in San Jose. Prosecutors say he chased a pickup carrying the man through busy streets in three Silicon Valley cities, ramming the vehicle with his own pickup truck during the high-speed chase and shooting at it, wounding the man's stepfather.

Celebrity attorney Mark Geragos, who is representing Velasquez, says he plans on vindicating Cain and getting him back with his family.

