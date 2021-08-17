Ex-US Rep. Doug Ose ends campaign for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Republican Congressman Doug Ose is ending his campaign for California governor after suffering a heart attack.

The 66-year-old Ose says in a statement he expects to fully recover, but could face additional medical procedures or surgery. He says he's ending his campaign to focus on rehabilitation.

In ending his run, Ose says “sometimes you have to do things that you don’t want to do.”

The former Sacramento-area congressman was one of 24 Republicans competing in the state's Sept. 14 recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.

Ose continues to urge voters to support the recall.