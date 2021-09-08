Expected energy demand prompts California Flex Alert on Wednesday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The agency that manages California's power grid issued a Flex Alert for Wednesday, citing predicted high energy demand and tight supplies.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is asking residents to conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., as high temperatures are expected to cover much of the state on Wednesday.

Cal-ISO said the expected surge in power consumption is primarily predicted to be from air conditioning use.

"The increased demand can make electricity supplies tight and strain the power grid, making conservation essential," the agency said in a release.

To conserve power during a Flex Alert, residents are asked to:

Set thermostats to 78 or higher, if health permits;

Avoid using major appliances; and

Turn off unnecessary lights

During the day, residents can pre-cool their homes, use major appliances, and charge electronics to avoid power use later in the day.

California's grid is more at-risk during the late afternoon and early evening because demand is higher and is the state sees a decline in solar energy production.