Experts concerned flight cancelations could continue through New Year's Eve

Posted at 7:14 AM, Dec 28, 2021
(KERO) — Some travelers are still struggling to get home after the holidays.

According to flightaware.com, 44 flights out of Los Angeles International Airport have been canceled for Tuesday and another 50 flights have been delayed.

No flights out of Meadows Field, as of Tuesday morning, have been delayed or canceled.

More than 6,000 flights were canceled over the weekend and some experts are concerned more could be canceled through New Year's Eve. That's because of the Omicron variant spreading through airline staff.

They also want to let passengers know that if your flight gets canceled, you could be entitled to a refund.

"If your entire itinerary is canceled and you decide, hey, I'm not going to take this flight, I'm not gonna take an alternative flight with this airline, you're entitled to every single penny you spent on that ticket," said Willis Orlando, senior product operations specialist for Scott's Cheap Flights.

If your flight does get canceled, Orlando suggests taking a look at other flight prices because you might be able to find a cheaper ticket and save some money.

