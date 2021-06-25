EXPLAINER: California's efforts to slow pace of evictions

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers have agreed to extend rental protections through the end of September.

The agreement means anyone who makes 80% or less of the area median income can have all of their rent paid off from April 2020 through September 2021.

People who don't meet this requirement can still qualify for the eviction ban if they pay at least 25% of what they owe by Sept. 30.

The state is using $5.2 billion in federal money to pay for this.

California still allows evictions for things other than unpaid rent, including breaking a lease or damaging the property.